Source: Yankees to call up Domingo German to start Sunday

16 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Yankees pitching prospect Domingo German is expected make Sunday's start in place of Masahiro Tanaka, a person with knowledge of the Yankees' plans told NJ Advance Media. German, 24, was 2-1 with a 3.76 ERA in three starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

