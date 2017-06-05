Source: Yankees to call up Domingo German to start Sunday
Yankees pitching prospect Domingo German is expected make Sunday's start in place of Masahiro Tanaka, a person with knowledge of the Yankees' plans told NJ Advance Media. German, 24, was 2-1 with a 3.76 ERA in three starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
