Six-run first against Chris Tillman sets tone for Orioles' 16-3 loss to Yankees

Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman hasn't been the same since returning from the disabled list this season, and in some ways since shoulder problems first crept up last August, with his slow starts constantly crippling his ability to get deep into games. On Saturday night in The Bronx, his struggles hit a new low against against New York Yankees as Tillman allowed a career-high nine runs, gave up three homers and was able to record just four outs before he was pulled by manager Buck Showalter in the second inning.

