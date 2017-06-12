Simmons' two-run homer leads Angels p...

Simmons' two-run homer leads Angels past Yankees, 7-5

14 hrs ago

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to break a tie and lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. Simmons fell to one knee to hit his seventh home run and ruined the major league debut of New York right-hander Ronald Herrera .

Chicago, IL

