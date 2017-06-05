'Scary:' Red Sox great David Ortiz talks Yankees' Aaron Judge
Retired Red Sox designated hitter and surefire Hall of Famer David Ortiz went gaga after meeting Judge for the first time at CC Sabathia' s All Stars of New York Charity Bowling Tournament at Bowlmor on Monday night. "Look at Judge, man," Ortiz said.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|jimi-yank
|337,275
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
