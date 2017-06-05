Sanchez, New York Yankees swat Red So...

Sanchez, New York Yankees swat Red Sox, 9-1

10 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

Gary Sanchez homered twice to drive in five runs and the New York Yankees pounded David Price again in a 9-1 victory Thursday, one night after the Boston Red Sox ace had an angry exchange with a reporter. Michael Pineda rebounded from a rough outing with seven brilliant innings, and New York took two of three from its rival in their first series at Yankee Stadium this season.

Chicago, IL

