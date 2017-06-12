Sabathia leaves with injury; Young ra...

Sabathia leaves with injury; Young rallies Angels past Yanks

17 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia exited early with a strained left hamstring, and Eric Young Jr. rallied the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory in 11 innings that snapped New York's six-game winning streak Tuesday night. New York manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia is likely headed to the disabled list, a disappointing blow for the AL East leaders with the big left-hander pitching his best ball in years.

Chicago, IL

