Sabathia leaves with injury; Young rallies Angels past Yanks

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia exited early with a strained left hamstring, and Eric Young Jr. rallied the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory in 11 innings that snapped New York's six-game winning streak Tuesday night. New York manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia is likely headed to the disabled list, a disappointing blow for the AL East leaders with the big left-hander pitching his best ball in years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.