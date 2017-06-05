Rivera teaches fire safety to Bronx students

Mariano Rivera helped extinguish the hopes of opposing teams at the end of games as the Yankees' closer for 19 seasons. But on Tuesday morning, Rivera, 47, was at P.S. 63 Author's Academy in the Bronx teaching elementary school children the importance of fire safety as the brand ambassador of The Hartford, which is celebrating the 70th year of its Junior Marshal Fire program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Yankees.