Rivera teaches fire safety to Bronx s...

Rivera teaches fire safety to Bronx students

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: New York Yankees

Mariano Rivera helped extinguish the hopes of opposing teams at the end of games as the Yankees' closer for 19 seasons. But on Tuesday morning, Rivera, 47, was at P.S. 63 Author's Academy in the Bronx teaching elementary school children the importance of fire safety as the brand ambassador of The Hartford, which is celebrating the 70th year of its Junior Marshal Fire program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Yankees.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Paul Yanks 337,310
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC