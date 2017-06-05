Red Sox announcer Remy says Tanaka sh...

Red Sox announcer Remy says Tanaka shouldn't get translator

8 hrs ago

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy says pitchers such as Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka shouldn't be allowed translators on the mound. Remy's comments Tuesday night during the NESN telecast of the Boston-New York game quickly drew criticism on social media.

Chicago, IL

