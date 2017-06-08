Red Sox announcer Remy apologizes for...

Red Sox announcer Remy apologizes for no-translator remarks

Boston Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy apologized Wednesday for his on-air remarks a night earlier that pitchers such as Yankees star Masahiro Tanaka shouldn't be allowed to have translators on the mound. During the NESN broadcast of the Boston-New York game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night, Remy said pitchers such as the Japanese-born Tanaka should "learn baseball language."

