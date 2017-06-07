Red Sox and Yankees: The roles are reversed
Though the rivalry isn't what it used to be, a battle for first place between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees never fails to excite. After last night's 5-4 win over the Yankees, the Red Sox now move to within a game back of first, making this series even more important despite it only being the beginning of June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|H Lamarr
|337,335
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC