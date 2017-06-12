Rankings shakeup: Yankees move to top
For Yankees fans, there's only one thing better than Aaron Judge 's absurd production so far this season, and that's the fact that he's far from the only one mashing. The 6-foot-7 Judge, on pace for an offensive year that would make him the runaway favorite for the American League Most Valuable Player Award, is hardly a one-man show.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|Paul Yanks
|337,580
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Mon
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
