Rangers power up for big lead, hold off Yankees 7-6
Adrian Beltre, Shin-Soo Choo and Drew Robinson each homered off Michael Pineda to build a seven-run lead, and the Texas Rangers held on to beat the New York Yankees 7-6 on Sunday. Robinson's solo shot was his first major league hit and put Texas up 7-0 in the fourth inning.
