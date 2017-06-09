Orioles on deck: What to watch Friday...

Orioles on deck: What to watch Friday at Yankees, plus series matchups

16 hrs ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Rookie Trey Mancini talks about his three-run walk-off home run in the 11th inning that lifted the Orioles to a 9-6 win over the Pirates on Wednesday night. He tied the game in the ninth inning with a two-run, two-out, two-strike pinch-hit homer.

