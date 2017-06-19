[email protected]: Bellinger crushes his second...

[email protected]: Bellinger crushes his second homer of game

13 hrs ago

Cody Bellinger clobbers a pitch into the seats in left-center field for his second homer of the game, going back-to-back with Justin Turner About MLB.com : Former Commissioner Allan H. Selig announced on January 19, 2000, that the 30 Major League Club owners voted unanimously to centralize all of Baseball's Internet operations into an independent technology company. Major League Baseball Advanced Media was formed and charged with developing, building and managing the most comprehensive baseball experience available on the Internet.

Chicago, IL

