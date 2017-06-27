New York Yankees try to build on seri...

New York Yankees try to build on series-opening win over Chicago White Sox

4 hrs ago

The New York Yankees will try to jump-start a winning streak when they meet the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday night. The Yankees held on for a 6-5 win in Monday's series opener despite a rocky ninth inning in which the White Sox scored four runs and left the tying run on second base.

Chicago, IL

