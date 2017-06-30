New York Yankees trade rumors: Pitching edition
If there's anything we have learned about the New York Yankees within the past couple of weeks, it is that they could use a pitcher or two to upgrade their staff/bullpen. I believe the Yankees should first look within their farm system to see if any pitchers can help them at the major league level.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|338,083
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Thu
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|Thu
|BullPhartse
|2
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
