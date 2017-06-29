New York Yankees to host "Batting Pra...

New York Yankees to host "Batting Practice Block Party" on Monday, July 3

The New York Yankees today announced that Yankee Stadium will open Gates 6 and 8 at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3 - one hour earlier than usual - for a Yankees Batting Practice Block Party. Fans with tickets for the Yankees' 7:05 p.m. game vs. Toronto will be able to enjoy a number of activities while watching Yankees batting practice from the Masterpass Batter's Eye Deck, Bleachers, and outfield sections of Yankee Stadium between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Highlights include: The first 2,017 fans who enter Yankee Stadium via Gates 6 and 8 between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. will each receive a voucher valid for two tickets to select non-Premium 2017 Yankees regular season home games.

