New York Yankees to host "Batting Practice Block Party" on Monday, July 3
The New York Yankees today announced that Yankee Stadium will open Gates 6 and 8 at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3 - one hour earlier than usual - for a Yankees Batting Practice Block Party. Fans with tickets for the Yankees' 7:05 p.m. game vs. Toronto will be able to enjoy a number of activities while watching Yankees batting practice from the Masterpass Batter's Eye Deck, Bleachers, and outfield sections of Yankee Stadium between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Highlights include: The first 2,017 fans who enter Yankee Stadium via Gates 6 and 8 between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. will each receive a voucher valid for two tickets to select non-Premium 2017 Yankees regular season home games.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|Paul Yanks
|338,060
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|19 hr
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|19 hr
|BullPhartse
|2
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
