New York Yankees Rookie Aaron Judge Tops Jersey Sales List
New York Yankees rookie right fielder Aaron Judge has led Major League Baseball in jersey sales since May 1, overtaking Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs who had claimed the top spot for two years. The six foot-seven, 280 pound Judge leads both leagues in home runs with 22 as the New York Yankees have surpassed many preseason expectations to lead the American League East in wins with about three and a half months left in the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|19 hr
|the don
|337,709
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC