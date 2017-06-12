New York Yankees Rookie Aaron Judge T...

New York Yankees Rookie Aaron Judge Tops Jersey Sales List

19 hrs ago

New York Yankees rookie right fielder Aaron Judge has led Major League Baseball in jersey sales since May 1, overtaking Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs who had claimed the top spot for two years. The six foot-seven, 280 pound Judge leads both leagues in home runs with 22 as the New York Yankees have surpassed many preseason expectations to lead the American League East in wins with about three and a half months left in the season.

