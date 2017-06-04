New York Yankees: How should they approach the Masahiro Tanaka Debacle?

Things seem to be going the New York Yankees' way so far in the 2017 season. Aaron Judge looks like he is going to be an MVP candidate at the end of the year, Luis Severino looks like the same pitcher he was at the end of the 2015 season, and they currently sit three games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the division lead in the American League East amongst many other things.

