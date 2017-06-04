New York Yankees: How should they approach the Masahiro Tanaka Debacle?
Things seem to be going the New York Yankees' way so far in the 2017 season. Aaron Judge looks like he is going to be an MVP candidate at the end of the year, Luis Severino looks like the same pitcher he was at the end of the 2015 season, and they currently sit three games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the division lead in the American League East amongst many other things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|337,241
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC