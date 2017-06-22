New York Yankees: Expect Michael Pineda to Make Ace-Level Money

After struggling in 2016 with a 4.82 ERA, Michael Pineda is in line for a career year. Photo by: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports Despite two consecutive shaky starts, 28-year-old right-hander Michael Pineda is in the midst of the best season of his career, excluding an injury riddled 2014 campaign in which he posted a 1.89 ERA over just 76.1 innings.

