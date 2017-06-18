New York Yankees: Early Trade Deadline Shopping List

During every baseball season, the deadline for trades is at the end of July which means the next month or so there is going to be a lot of transactions throughout the league as teams are deciding whether or not they are contenders or not. The New York Yankees so far in 2017 are definitely in contention of a playoff spot as they sit in first place in the American League East coming into Sunday's action as they look to erase a five-game losing streak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.