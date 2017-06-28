New York Yankees calling up 3B Miguel...

New York Yankees calling up 3B Miguel Andujar

16 hrs ago

Andujar, 22, hit .312 with eight home runs and 54 RBI in 74 games at the Triple-A and Double-A levels this season. He hit 12 home runs and had 83 RBI in 130 games last season in the minors.

Chicago, IL

