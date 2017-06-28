New York Yankees calling up 3B Miguel Andujar
Andujar, 22, hit .312 with eight home runs and 54 RBI in 74 games at the Triple-A and Double-A levels this season. He hit 12 home runs and had 83 RBI in 130 games last season in the minors.
