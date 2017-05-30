New York Yankees blast Blue Jays, 12-2

15 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

CC Sabathia won his fourth consecutive start, Aaron Hicks had a career-high six RBIs and Gary Sanchez homered twice to lead the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 12-2 on Thursday night. Sabathia allowed one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings, struck out seven and walked none.

