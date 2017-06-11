New York Yankees' Aaron Judge Hits a ...

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge Hits a Record Long Home Run at 496 Feet

13 hrs ago Read more: TMZ.com

The New York Yankees are lucky to have Aaron Judge on their squad, 'cause he hits 490-plus-foot home runs ... like this. The Yankee Outfielder and bonafied slugger hit a BOMB Sunday against Orioles pitcher Logan Verrett in the bottom of the 6th inning at Yankee Stadium ... taking the righty deep at a whopping 496 feet.

