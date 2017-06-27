Montgomery, Austin lead Yankees past ...

Montgomery, Austin lead Yankees past White Sox

Read more: Washington Times

Jordan Montgomery matched his season high with seven solid innings and closer Aroldis Chapman shut down a ninth-inning rally just in time, lifting the New York Yankees over the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Monday night. New York led 6-1 entering the ninth, but Yankees reliever Chasen Shreve gave up a three-run homer to Tim Anderson and Chapman allowed an RBI double to Jose Abreu.

Chicago, IL

