Miller: Aaron Judge bring smile, monster swing to Big A
ANAHEIM >> He has been compared to Dave Winfield and matched the exploits of Mickey Mantle, his gapped-tooth smile the most famous in New York since the one flashed by David Letterman. Now, Aaron Judge really has done something, this East Coast giant on a West Coast binge, thundering into Angel Stadium on Monday to, among 25-year-old near-mythical phenomenons, supplant Mike Trout.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|YANKEES 4 LIFE
|337,548
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|16 hr
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
