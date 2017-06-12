Miller: Aaron Judge bring smile, mons...

Miller: Aaron Judge bring smile, monster swing to Big A

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

ANAHEIM >> He has been compared to Dave Winfield and matched the exploits of Mickey Mantle, his gapped-tooth smile the most famous in New York since the one flashed by David Letterman. Now, Aaron Judge really has done something, this East Coast giant on a West Coast binge, thundering into Angel Stadium on Monday to, among 25-year-old near-mythical phenomenons, supplant Mike Trout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 3 hr YANKEES 4 LIFE 337,548
News New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign... 16 hr Glad Phartss 2
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,687 • Total comments across all topics: 281,717,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC