Meb Keflezighi Throws First Pitch At Yankees Stadium
As part of a packed day in the Big Apple to help celebrate Global Running Day, Meb Keflezighi was picked to throw out the first pitch before Wednesday night's Yankees-Red Sox game. He was the obvious choice for the Global Running Day festivities.
