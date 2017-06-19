Maybin lifts Angels to 8-3 win as Yan...

Maybin lifts Angels to 8-3 win as Yankees lose 7th in row

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Tyler Clippard walked off the mound, stared straight ahead and walked to the dugout as many of the 39,853 fans at Yankee Stadium booed. Cameron Maybin hit a tiebreaking home run on the struggling reliever's second pitch of the night, Kole Calhoun lined a double to right-center on his eighth, Albert Pujols hit a warning-track flyout on his 11th and Yunel Escobar tripled off the top of the left-field wall , just above the glove of leaping Brett Gardner, on his 12th and last.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr the don 337,808
News New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign... Jun 12 Glad Phartss 2
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC