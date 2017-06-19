Maybin lifts Angels to 8-3 win as Yankees lose 7th in row
Tyler Clippard walked off the mound, stared straight ahead and walked to the dugout as many of the 39,853 fans at Yankee Stadium booed. Cameron Maybin hit a tiebreaking home run on the struggling reliever's second pitch of the night, Kole Calhoun lined a double to right-center on his eighth, Albert Pujols hit a warning-track flyout on his 11th and Yunel Escobar tripled off the top of the left-field wall , just above the glove of leaping Brett Gardner, on his 12th and last.
