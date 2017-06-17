Manaea doesn't get win, but A's beat Yankees
Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning for his first career big league hit after having an earlier hit overturned by replay and the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. Chapman bounced back from the second-inning disappointment by delivering in the clutch in his second career game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Jap Crap
|337,713
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC