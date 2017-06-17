Manaea doesn't get win, but A's beat ...

Manaea doesn't get win, but A's beat Yankees

14 hrs ago

Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning for his first career big league hit after having an earlier hit overturned by replay and the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. Chapman bounced back from the second-inning disappointment by delivering in the clutch in his second career game.

