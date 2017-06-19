Leading Off: Yankees' skid at 7, Scherzer rides K streak

New York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Holder waits on the mound as Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena runs the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in New York. less New York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Holder waits on the mound as Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena runs the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June ... more New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches his home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.