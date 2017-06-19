Leading Off: Yankees' skid at 7, Sche...

Leading Off: Yankees' skid at 7, Scherzer rides K streak

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Despite another home run by Aaron Judge, who leads the majors with 24, the Yankees lost their seventh straight game Tuesday night - their longest slide in a single season since April 2007. A week ago, New York led the AL East by four games after winning the opener of a West Coast trip.

Chicago, IL

