Leading Off: Sabathia hurt, Rizzo up 1st, Bellinger on 1st

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo runs past New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.