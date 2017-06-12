Leading Off: Father's Day tributes, Nats streak, Yanks skid
Los Angeles Angels' Eric Young Jr. watches an RBI single during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta celebrates a win with his teammates following the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Philadelphia.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|NYStateOfMind
|337,723
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
