Khris Davis' bloop single in 10th lif...

Khris Davis' bloop single in 10th lifts A's past Yankees 8-7

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Rome News

Khris Davis blooped a two-run single in the 10th inning that glanced off second baseman Starlin Castro's glove in shallow center and the Oakland Athletics beat the New York Yankees in a seesaw 8-7 win Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 6 hr the don 337,709
News New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign... Jun 12 Glad Phartss 2
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,897 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC