Khris Davis' 2-run homer leads Athletics to sweep of Yankees

Khris Davis hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the third that held up to back rookie Jharel Cotton's first victory since May 4, and the Oakland Athletics completed a four-game sweep of the slumping New York Yankees with a 4-3 win Sunday. Davis hit his team-best 18th homer in the third after Chad Pinder tied the game on a two-run double that inning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.