Ken DavidoffYankees have a surprising new ace they can count on 0:0

Jordan Montgomery allowed just two runs in seven strong innings Friday in the Yankees' 8-2 win over the Orioles. You ever hear Joe Girardi - or scores of other managers - insist that whoever pitches that day ranks as the team's ace? These Yankees have discovered a new twist on that old line, haven't they? Whoever pitches for them in a given game truly performs like an ace.

