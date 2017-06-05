Judge 2 HRs, hits drive nearly 500 fe...

Judge 2 HRs, hits drive nearly 500 feet, Yanks rout O's 14-3

17 hrs ago

Rookie sensation Aaron Judge hit two more home runs, including a drive nearly 500 feet that cleared the distant bleachers at Yankee Stadium and sent New York romping past Baltimore 14-3 Sunday for its fifth straight win. Even by his lofty feats, it was quite a power show by the 6-foot-7 Judge.

