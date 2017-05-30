Josh Donaldson celebrates bobblehead day with game-winning homer against Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson is congratulated by teammate Kendrys Morales after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees in Toronto, on June 4, 2017. Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson is congratulated by teammate Kendrys Morales after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees in Toronto, on June 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.