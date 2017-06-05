Jimmy Piersall Is Dead

To those of us of a certain age Jimmy Piersall was a colorful character on a bad Red Sox team during the golden period of baseball, the period immediately following World War II and ending with expansion in 1961. These were the halcyon days for a New York sports fan and we always looked forward to seeing Ted Williams, the Boston Red Sox, and their truly great fielding outfielder, Jimmy Piersall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pinstripe Alley.