Jimmy Piersall Is Dead
To those of us of a certain age Jimmy Piersall was a colorful character on a bad Red Sox team during the golden period of baseball, the period immediately following World War II and ending with expansion in 1961. These were the halcyon days for a New York sports fan and we always looked forward to seeing Ted Williams, the Boston Red Sox, and their truly great fielding outfielder, Jimmy Piersall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pinstripe Alley.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|NYStateOfMind
|337,268
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC