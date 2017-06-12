Is Aaron Judge the next Babe Ruth?
New York Yankee outfielder Aaron Judge's superhuman power display has looked eerily similar to another pinstripe legend, Babe Ruth. Judge leads Major League Baseball in home runs as a rookie, and his moon shots will only get bigger and better as his career moves forward.
