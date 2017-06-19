In Raising the Bar, the Young Yankees...

In Raising the Bar, the Young Yankees Face a Trade Predicament

There is nothing more potentially destructive for a major league baseball team than a slow start - unless, perhaps, it is a fast start that is too difficult to sustain. It is the latter situation that now presents Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman with a tough choice as he confronts the approach to the July 31 trade deadline and all its inherent temptations.

