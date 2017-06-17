How Yankees' Adam Warren might have avoided a DL stint

It's possible if Gary Sanchez and Aaron Hicks hadn't left Thursday night's game with lower body injuries, Adam Warren wouldn't have landed on the disabled list Friday. "They had a couple of guys come out of the game, and they had to make a move,'' said Warren, who was placed on the 10-day DL with a muscular problem high on the right side of his back.

