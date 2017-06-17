How Yankees' Adam Warren might have a...

How Yankees' Adam Warren might have avoided a DL stint

15 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

It's possible if Gary Sanchez and Aaron Hicks hadn't left Thursday night's game with lower body injuries, Adam Warren wouldn't have landed on the disabled list Friday. "They had a couple of guys come out of the game, and they had to make a move,'' said Warren, who was placed on the 10-day DL with a muscular problem high on the right side of his back.

