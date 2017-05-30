How Yankees' Aaron Judge is learning from Matt Holliday now
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, greets Matt Holliday after Holliday hit a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. and I'll say, 'Hey, what are you doing this game? What are you trying to do against this guy?' Every single time I ask him, 'What are you working on?' He'll say he's trying to stick to his plan and drive the ball to right field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|8 hr
|Paul Yanks
|337,185
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC