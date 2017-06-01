How the New York Yankees fought back ...

How the New York Yankees fought back to the top

Over the past four seasons the New York Yankees have only seen themselves make the playoffs once and that was short lived due to a wild card game loss to the Houston Astros. In the three years of no playoffs the Yankees were 12 games back from first place twice and nine games back once.

