Holliday joins Castro, Hicks on Yanks' DL; Austin next?
Matt Holliday joined Starlin Castro, Aaron Hicks and Greg Bird on the disabled list of the slumping New York Yankees due to a viral infection, and Tyler Austin also could be heading to the DL. Manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday that Holliday returned to New York for more tests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|45 min
|Paul Yanks
|338,060
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|9 hr
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|9 hr
|BullPhartse
|2
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC