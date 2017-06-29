Holliday joins Castro, Hicks on Yanks...

Holliday joins Castro, Hicks on Yanks' DL; Austin next?

Matt Holliday joined Starlin Castro, Aaron Hicks and Greg Bird on the disabled list of the slumping New York Yankees due to a viral infection, and Tyler Austin also could be heading to the DL. Manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday that Holliday returned to New York for more tests.

