Greene picked for arm, McKay for bat ...

Greene picked for arm, McKay for bat near top of MLB draft

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Hunter Greene, a pitcher and shortstop from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif., walks off the stage after being selected No. 2 by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, Monday, June 12, 2017, in Secaucus, N.J. less Hunter Greene, a pitcher and shortstop from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif., walks off the stage after being selected No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 15 min jimi-yank 337,577
News New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign... Mon Glad Phartss 2
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC