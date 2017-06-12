Greene picked for arm, McKay for bat near top of MLB draft
Hunter Greene, a pitcher and shortstop from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif., walks off the stage after being selected No. 2 by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, Monday, June 12, 2017, in Secaucus, N.J. less Hunter Greene, a pitcher and shortstop from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif., walks off the stage after being selected No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|15 min
|jimi-yank
|337,577
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Mon
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC