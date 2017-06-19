Girard thinks anti-collision rule lea...

Girard thinks anti-collision rule leading to runner injuries

6 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Yankees manager Joe Girardi thinks the rule preventing runners from bowling over catchers has led to injuries like the one sustained by top New York prospect Gleyber Torres, who will miss the rest of the season because of a torn elbow ligament. A 20-year-old infielder, Torres was hurt Saturday on a slide into home plate for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Buffalo.

