Gary Sanchez homers twice, Yankees rough up Marco Estrada in win over Blue Jays

CC Sabathia pitched effectively into the seventh inning and Gary Sanchez hit two home runs as the New York Yankees roughed up Marco Estrada early in a 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. The last-place Blue Jays looked to have turned a corner in May, going 18-10 after an 8-17 April.

