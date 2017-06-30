Gardner hits slam with 6 RBIs as Yank...

Gardner hits slam with 6 RBIs as Yankees down Astros 13-4

Star Tribune

Brett Gardner tied a career-high with six RBIs and his seventh-inning grand slam helped the New York Yankees cruise to a 13-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night. The Yankees started off slow, and trailed by two entering the sixth inning, after arriving at their hotel in Houston about 6 a.m. following an almost three-hour rain delay before the start of their game against the White Sox on Thursday night.

Chicago, IL

