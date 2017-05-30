Donaldson 2 HRs, Blue Jays beat Yanke...

Donaldson 2 HRs, Blue Jays beat Yankees 7-5; Judge hits 18th

Josh Donaldson hit two solo home runs, Liriano pitched five innings in his return from a sore shoulder and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 7-5 on Friday night. Justin Smoak added his team-leading 13th homer, a two-run drive in Toronto's three-run first inning.

